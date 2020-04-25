Kashmir, Today's Paper
Ganderbal: No COVID19 case reported in 10 days

No fresh COVID19 case has come to the fore from this district during the past 10 days.

A health official said since April 16 they have sent 375 samples from red and buffer zones for COVID19 testing. “All the samples have tested negative,” the official said.

Deputy commissioner, Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal said two of the 14 persons who had been hospitalized after testing positive, were discharged from the district hospital two days ago after they tested negative.

“Both the persons will be observed by the health surveillance teams regularly during their home quarantine,” he said. The DC said that reports of another 92 samples were received on Thursday and all the persons have tested negative. He urged people to follow the health advisories and stay home.

