Ganderbal police arrests 2 persons for poaching migratory birds

Police in Ganderbal have started a special drive against poachers who are misusing their licensed weapons for hunting migratory birds.

In a statement police said, “Police Station Ganderbal have arrested two persons identified as Javid Ahmad Malla and Mushtaq Ahmad Malla both of resident of Fethapora Ganderbal who have misused their licensed weapons and caused huge loss to the wet lands in Shallbugh area of District Ganderbal by killing large number of migratory birds.”

In this regard, a case vide FIR No. 21/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered against the said Persons in Police Station Ganderbal and further investigation has been initiated.

Ganderbal Khilal Ahmed Poswal has taken up the matter with District Magistrate Ganderbal for cancellation of licenses of such persons who are misusing the licensed weapons and causing destruction of migratory birds. Teams have been constituted to keep watch in wetland areas and ensure action against such culprits.