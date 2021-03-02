Ganderbal Police arrests 3 timber smugglers

Police in Ganderbal have arrested three timber smugglers and seized illicit timber.

In a statement police said that acting on specific information regarding the timber smuggling at Mamer Kangan, “a police party from Police Station Kangan headed by SHO PS Kangan under the supervision of SDPO Kangan Yasir Qadri have arrested three timber smugglers and seized illicit Timber. They have been identified as Mohammad Yousuf Thakrey son of Lal Din, Nazir Ahmad Thakrey son of Saif-u-Din and Showket Ahmad Baniya son of Mohammad Ishaq Baniya all residents of Mamer Dard Wooder Kangan.”

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 07/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Kangan and investigation has been taken up.