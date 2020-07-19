Ganderbal: Police start COVID19 awareness drive

Police here have launched a drive to create awareness on COVID19 and measures needed to be taken to prevent spread of the fatal infection. An official said the drive was started from police station Safapora during which police officials sensitized the people about COVID19. The official said the police distributed pamphlets among people which had messages written about precautions needed to be taken to prevent further spread of the infection.

Station House Officer, Safapora police station, Sajad Khanday efforts were being made by the police to make people aware about the infection so that the deadly virus could be contained. Separately, police have started fining people for violating the order to wear mask in a measure to prevent spread of coronavirus.

An official said police have geared up its manpower in the district to fine those who step out of their homes without masks. Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal said besides initiating awareness campaign regarding COVID19, the drive has been also started to take action against those persons who do not wear masks. He said 82 persons were fined and Rs 10,500 has been realized from them for violating the guidelines.