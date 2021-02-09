Ganderbal: Polls for DDC chairperson, vice-chairperson today

The elections for the District Development Council (DDC) chairperson and vice-chairperson in Ganderbal district would be held on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal has called a meeting of the DDC members to elect their chairperson and vice-chairperson on February 10.

“In pursuance of sub-rule (4) of rule 108-ZN of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996, I, ShafqatIqbal, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, do hereby give notice that a meeting of the DDC would be held on February 10, 2021 at 11 am at the conference hall of the mini secretariat Ganderbal to elect the chairperson and vice-chairperson of DDC under Section 45-B of the act,” reads an order issued by the Iqbal.

The DDC chairperson’s seat for Ganderbal district has been reserved for women.

In Ganderbal district, NC has won on seven DDC seats, PDP on 4 and independents 3.

Meanwhile, in a surprising development, one of the PDP’s DDC members from Kangan, TasneemaAadil resigned from the basic membership of the party on Tuesday.

She had emerged victorious in the DDC polls from Kangan-A constituency on the PDP’s ticket. She has sent a letter to PDP’s district president Ganderbal announcing her resignation from the primary membership of the party.