Ganderbal power project defunct for a year

The government is yet to complete restoration work of Malshaibagh water canal in Ganderbal that feeds one of the oldest power projects of J&K – Lower Sindh power project. This has reduced energy generation of the power project.

Shockingly, J&K is losing Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh on an average day due to the delay in restoration.

Official sources told Greater Kashmir that a major breach in the Malshahibagh water canal, the main source of water feeding the old Ganderbal power project for its generation, occurred on December 2 last year.

The canal is also a source of raw water supply to various areas of Srinagar and Ganderbal.

The sources said that the breach occurred almost a year ago, affecting the electricity generation of the Lower Sindh power project.

The Lower Sindh power project commissioned in 1955 with a capacity of 15 MW was already under a major dip with the power house generating just 2.5 MW of electricity.

The sources said that non-functioning of the old Ganderbal power house is causing huge losses to J&K on a daily basis.

They said that the old Ganderbal power house used to generate 2.5 MW per day incurring government a loss of over 40,000 units of energy per day, estimated to cost crores of rupees annually.

“The Malshahibagh water canal is the main source feeding old Ganderbal power house. Its non-restoration left the power house without any generation,” Executive Engineer Ganderbal, Fazl-ur-Rehman told Greater Kashmir.

He said that they had many times in the past written to the concerned department for its permanent restoration so that it does not affect the functioning of the power house.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, ShafqatIqbal told Greater Kashmir that the restoration work on Malshahibagh water canal was going on a war-footing basis and would be completed soon.