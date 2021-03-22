Ganderbal residents protest against power cuts, demand high-capacity transformer

The residents of several areas of Ganderbal district are protesting against the Power Development Department (PDD) for failing to provide uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.

People of Yangoora, Kondbal Patermulla, Kurhama, Barsoo, Badampora, Zazana and adjoining areas complained that these areas were facing erratic power supply for the past several months due to which the people were facing hardships.

They said that the power cuts had made their lives miserable.

“Our localities are fed power from the Kurhama receiving station but the low-capacity transformer installed there is causing frequent power outages,” a local said.

The locals demanded the installation of a new transformer at the receiving station to overcome the problem of overloading and unscheduled power cuts.

“Ironically, a new transformer is gathering dust in the premises of the receiving station for the past three months while we are reeling under darkness,” they said.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Superintendent Engineer at Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Ganderbal, Hilal Ahmed assured that the issue would be redressed soon.