Ganderbal Sarpanch Association holds protest

Members of Sarpanch Association, Ganderbal held a protest at Press Enclave on Thursday accusing the district administration of delaying approval for fund utilization for different development works.

“Each of us have received fund worth more than Rs 10 lakh in our accounts under 14th finance commission for development works. But authorities of the district administration aren’t giving us approval for utilisation of the funds,” President of the Association Nazir Ahmad Raina told media persons, during protest.

“We want to utilize the funds for addressing development issues in the district, but for unknown reasons the authorities aren’t giving approval for fund utilization,” Raina said.

He said their Association comprises of at least 70 members. “Each of us is waiting for approval to utilize the funds. Some of us have got Rs 10 lakh while others have got Rs 14 lakh in their accounts,” he said.

The members also accused the authorities of district administration of misbehavior with the Panchayat members whenever the latter visits the office in connection with some works related to their areas.