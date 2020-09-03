Ganderbal to witness holistic development at all blocks: DC

District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal on Thursday said that the district administration is committed to holistic and equitable development of all blocks in the district.

He said this during his visit to Dak Bunglow, Fatehpora to inspect the ongoing developmental works being executed by the R&B department.

The DDC directed the executing agencies to expedite the developmental works in the district and prioritizing all such works which are of public importance.

On the occasion, the Executive Engineer briefed the DDC about the physical and financial achievements of the project. He informed that the project is approved at the cost of Rs. 4.97 crore under languishing scheme.

While briefing on physical achievement, the Executive Engineer informed that the main building is completed and compound walling is under progress besides macadamization of the parking area has also been started.

DDC inspected the main building and other ongoing works, he exhorted upon the Executive Engineer to expedite the work progress without compromising the quality of work so that the project is completed within the stipulated time.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Farooq Ahmad Baba, Executive Engineer R&B and other concerned accompanied the DDC during the visit.