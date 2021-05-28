‘Ganderbal too achieves 100% vaccination of above-45 years population’

After the initial slow pace of the vaccination process due to the reluctance of people, Ganderbal district has now become one among the first few districts to have achieved 100 percent vaccination of people above the age of 45.

According to the Health officials, over 68,440 persons over 45 years of age were given the first dose in the district at the designated Covid vaccination centres.

Deputy Commissioner GanderbalKritikaJyotsna said that Ganderbal had become the second district in Kashmir division to achieve 100 percent vaccination target of above-45 years age group with at least the first dose of Covid-19 inoculation.

Jyotsna said that achieving the target of vaccinating all the above-45 years age group was a big achievement for which she complimented the frontline health care workers, PRIs and other frontline workers who had visited door-to+door to counsel people about the need of vaccination.

Eloborating on arrangements put in place for achieving the vaccination target, the DC said that over 68,440 persons over 45 years of age were given the first dose in the district.

Jyotsna said that 94 vaccinated sites were established to achieve the target adding that all these sites were still active.

She said that though 100 percent target was achieved but there might be some people above 45 years of age who might not have received first dose due to any reason and appealed them to get vaccinated at the nearest vaccination site.

J&K is among the leading regions in the country in the vaccination of people above the age of 45 years.

Around 66 people of people above the age of 45 have been vaccinated, which is well above the all-India average of 32 percent.

Within J&K, four districts – Shopian, Ganderbal, Jammu and Samba have achieved 100 percent coverage in this category.