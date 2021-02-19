Gang of burglars busted in Kulgam

Police in Kulgam have arrested four burglars and busted a gang has been involved in various crimes of theft in the district.

In a statement, police said, “acting on specific information, during intervening night of 16/17 February, Kulgam police headed by In-charge PP Mirbazar Sub Inspector Imtiyaz Ahmad under the supervision of SDPO Qazigund established a checking point at Mirbazar area of the district.

During checking, police party intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK01AL-6822. On noticing the naka party, three persons de-boarded the vehicle and fled from the spot taking advantage of darkness. However, two more persons boarding the vehicle identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Guroo son of Gulzar Ahmad Guroo and Mohd Yaseen Sofi son of Abdul Salam Sofi, both the residents of Rabitar Shadipora Ganderbal were apprehended.”

The statement said that during questioning, the duo confessed that they were going to Hiller Qazigund for burglary purpose. “When the officers spoke to them, they learnt about their involvement in many burglaries at various locations in district Kulgam and in other districts of South Kashmir and Central Kashmir. The duo also disclosed the names of other three accomplices who fled from the checking point as Abdul Qayoom Guroo son of Mohd Shafi Guroo, Aarif Ahmad Guroo son of Mohd Shafi Guroo, Hilal Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Ahmad Dar, all residents of Rabitar Shadipora Ganderbal. They further disclosed about the modus operandi of burglary and the disposal of looted gold ornaments, as the stolen gold was being sold to Zum Zum Ornaments owned by Shabaz Ahmad of Sultanpora and Star Gold (Baramulla & Sultanpora) owned by Aabid Abass, a resident of Sultanpora and was further sharpened into gold biscuits by a person namely Vikas resident of Maharashtra at present Sultanpora who is evading arrest,” it said.

So far during investigation, 60 golden ornaments worth lakhs have been recovered and four persons have been arrested.

A case FIR number 299/2020 under relevant sections of law stand registered at Police Station Qazigund. Investigation into the case is going and more recoveries & arrests are expected.