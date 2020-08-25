Gangbal yatra commences in Ganderbal

The 12th annual pilgrimage to Harmukh-Gangbal lake shrine in this district commenced on Tuesday.

An official said amid COVID19 pandemic limited number of pilgrims will be part of a group that will undertake the yatra this year.

A group of nine Kashmiri Pandits left for the shrine from Naranag temple here amid security and other arrangements, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kangan Hakim Tanveer.

The group set on 36-km journey on foot after performing Puja at Naranag temple. The pilgrimage under the banner of the Harmukh Ganga (Gangbal) Trust (HGGT) and All Parties Migrants’ Coordination Committee (APMCC) will conclude on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal said the administration has made all arrangements including accommodation, medical and security arrangements for the pilgrims.

The Gangabal lake, located in the foothills of majestic Harmukh mountain, is about 3.5 km long, half-a-km wide and 80 meters deep.