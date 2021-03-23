Garbage, silt chokes Ganderbal irrigation canal

A major irrigation canal in Ganderbal district is choked due to massive garbage and silt in it.

Dab canal passing through Kurhama area here has been polluted and choked due to garbage and silt with locals becoming resentful against the authorities for failing to clear the irrigation canal.

Dab canal is almost choked with garbage, reducing its flow.

“Garbage and other trash are directly dumped into it. The authorities also take no action,” said Aadil Ahmad, a local.

Garbage piled along the canal also attracts stray dogs while the foul smell of trash, plastic and garbage coming from the canal, residents of Kurhama Ganderbal are facing a number of problems.

A local said that they had many a time approached the concerned officials but no steps were taken to clean and restore the irrigation canal.

“We request the concerned department to take necessary action of cleaning and desilting of this canal so that it is saved and the fields get proper irrigation,” he said.

Executive Engineer Jal Shakti Department Ganderbal Muhammad Aslam told Greater Kashmir assured the cleaning of the canal.

“People too need to avoid throwing garbage into the water bodies, resulting in pollution and choking of water bodies,” he said.