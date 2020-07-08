Kashmir, Latest News
Gardens, parks in Kashmir reopen after 3 months of lockdown

Hundreds of morning walkers and joggers flocked to various parks early this morning, the officials said.
A small gathering of people is being seen at Nishat garden on Wednesday, 8 July 2020, after the administration threw open gardens and parks for general public. The announcement was made as part of the gradual unlocking process of covid-19 pandemic. Habib Naqash
Gardens and parks in Kashmir reopened on Wednesday morning after remaining closed for over 100 days due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on Tuesday announced the reopening of all gardens and parks as part of a gradual unlocking process.

Those who visited followed precautionary measures like wearing a mask and maintaining minimum distance as advised, they said.

Sajad Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Khanyar, said it was a major relief for people like him who cannot do without their morning walk.

“For the past month, I have been doing my morning walk on roads. Going to a park is a different feeling altogether,” he said.

In his announcement on Tuesday on reopening of gardens and parks, Baseer Ahmad Khan, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, directed the authorities to penalise those found violating the precautionary measures.

