UPDATED: August 4, 2019, 1:47 AM

GCC concerned over Kashmir situation

The Group of Concerned Citizens (GCC) Saturday expressed concern over prevailing situation in the state.

Led by former chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, Muhammad ShafiPandith, the GCC held a meeting, here on Saturday.

As per a statement, during the meet, the members said, “the public is concerned by the unprecedented deployment of paramilitary forces in the Valley, followed by an advisory to the yatris and tourists to cut short their stay in Kashmir and take all possible steps to leave the valley as soon as possible.”

It added, “The students of a national level educational institution have been evacuated, fuelling further speculations.”

“Quite obviously, these developments have given rise to apprehensions in the people’s minds about the possibility of abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A,” the statement said. “Irrespective of whether such concerns are well founded or not, these are reason enough to agitate the public mind.”

The GCC urged the government to come out with a clear answer to end rumour mongering and address the panic.

