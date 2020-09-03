GDC Baramulla felicitates meritorious students

The College Scholarship Committee of Government Degree College, Baramulla today felicitated the meritorious students of the host college during a daylong programme.

Principal of the college, Prof. Mohammad Maqbool Rather presided over the programme and extended warm welcome to the guests invited for the encouragement of the meritorious students.

He lauded the efforts of the committee and other stakeholders for this felicitation ceremony amid the pandemic challenges.

The guests included former principals, professors, and academicians, including Prof. Mohammad Ismail, Prof. (Dr.) Irshad Ahmad Wani, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, Prof. H. S Bali, Prof. A. M. Lone, , and Manjeet Bir Singh.

During the programme, 10 meritorious students were rewarded with books worth Rs. 35000 to facilitate them in their academic and competitive expeditions.

The Convener Scholarship Committee Prof. Arshad Ahmad Yatoo and other members besides identifying the meritorious students for scholarship apprised the audience about the different types of scholarships available to students at state and national level.

The students and the invited guests had a fruitful discussion on various education and career related avenues. They also lauded the efforts of the college administration in facilitating the academic environment of the college amid the crisis triggered by COVID-19 pandemic. The programme reasoned out with the distribution of books and a formal vote of thanks. The programme was conducted under the strict adherence to the SOPs and other guidelines in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.