GDC Baramulla hosts talk show

As part of an ongoing ‘Teacher Enrichment Program’ (TEP) sponsored under a flagship programme of UGC/CPE, Government Degree College, Baramulla today organized a lecture on ‘Innovation: How to Overcome Classroom Creative Deficit’ here.

The invited speaker for the occasion was Dr. Sheikh Fayaz, Innovation Researcher, Centre for Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Strategy, School of Management, Zhejiang University, Hanzou, China.

At the outset, Prof. Mohammad Maqbool Rather, Principal, Government Degree College, Baramulla emphasized on the significance and importance of establishing incubation and innovation centres in educational institutions.

Prof. Rather said that the zeitgeist warrants teachers to be flexible cognitively in order to allow and increment divergent thinking, creativity, and innovation.

The Guest speaker Dr. Sheikh Fayaz presented a detailed and scholarly overview of countries across the globe in terms of their position and standing vis-à-vis the innovation and creativity.