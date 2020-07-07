GDC Baramulla organises 'Computer Science Learning Test'

The Postgraduate Department of Computer Sciences, Government Degree College, Baramulla organized a national level competition on ‘Computer Science Learning Test-2020 (CSLT-2020) here.

The program was conducted in an online mode via Zoom platform due to lockdown and physical distancing in view of COVID19 pandemic and witnessed an enormous participation with 150 participants from different universities and colleges across India.

Inaugurating the competition, Principal GDC Baramulla, Prof. Mohammad Maqbool Rather emphasised on the need of organizing such events in present times when the conventional mode of academic enterprise is standstill due to lockdown amid COVID19 pandemic.

Convener of the event and Head, Postgraduate Department of Computer Sciences, Prof. Arshad Ahmad Yatoo presented a detailed account of the need and relevance of the competition in the current times.