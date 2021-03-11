GDC Beerwah inaugurates industrial skill courses

Government Degree College, Beerwah, on Wednesday organized a workshop on the eve of International Women’s Day with a theme ChooseToChallenge – Forge a Gender Equal World and Take Action for Equality.

On the occasion, the College also inaugurated two new Industrial Skill Courses on Mobile Repairing and Self Employed Tailoring during the workshop in collaboration with two skill sectors -Electronic and Apparels of Nation Skill Development Corporation.

The chief guest for the program was Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, Principal Islamia College of Science and Commerce/ Coordinator T&P Higher Education Department (HED), Kashmir Division, while the Guest of Honour for the program was Prof. Zahida Naseem, Principal Govt. Degree College Budgam.

In his speech, Prof. Ajaz highlighted the role of HED in imparting skill based training courses and placement in the colleges.

Prof. Zahida spoke on the role of women in technology and emphasized on the benefits of the introduction of new skill courses to female students of the college.

CEO, Electronics Sector Skill Council of India, Virender Dhiman, highlighted the role of mobile technology and the avenues of employability for youth in the sector.

Faiza Majeed, Project Manager Multichannel Educational Institute reflected on the self-employed tailoring as a job and its avenues of employability.

Principal GDC Beerwah, Prof. Neelam Jan shah who presided the programme thanked all the guests, faculty and students for their presentations and inputs in the session.

The program was attended by around 50 students of the college who have been selected for training under these two industrial skill programmes. The students will also be provided soft skill training including CCC.