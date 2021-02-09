Kashmir
GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: February 10, 2021, 1:25 AM

GDC Beerwah organises webinar on employment avenues

GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: February 10, 2021, 1:25 AM
Representational Pic

The Government Degree College (GDC) Beerwah in collaboration with District Employment and Counselling Center (DE&CC) Budgam conducted webinar, titled ‘Navigating Employment Scenario and Opportunities in J&K’ and ‘Role and Functions of (DDUGKY) Deen Dayal Upadhya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana,’ here.

The webinar was organised with an aim to access the efficient avenues about employment in the UT of J&K on Monday.

Trending News
File Photo of Dilbag Singh

DGP Dilbag Singh empanelled for central postings

Representational Photo

PAGD bags DDC posts in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Mubashir Khan/GK

Weather improves across J&K, Ladakh

GK Photo

Missing minor boy's body recovered from Sindh stream in central Kashmir's Kangan

The Guest Speakers delivered a detailed deliberation on the topic and put the epitome on the prevailing employment, unemployment and employability position in Jammu and Kashmir. They also raised awareness among participants about how to proceed in the state with one’s own individual venture in different sectors to exploit the employability gains in a systematic way.

Related News