GDC B'la conducts workshop on career counselling, placements

The Sociology department of Government Degree College (GDC), Baramulla today organized a daylong workshop on ‘Career Counselling and Placement’ for the outgoing students of Sociology.

Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, Suhail-ul-Islam and Block Development Officer (BDO) Baramulla, Zeeshan Khan were the Guest Speakers on the occasion.

The Guest Speaker, Suhail-ul-Islam while interacting with the students, stressed upon the need for good policy makers and administrators especially from social sciences background, who with their better understanding of people and society can come to the ground level for a reality check.

He also suggested the students to pursue higher education from eminent universities, aspire for fellowships, and emerge as great researchers.

Another Guest Speaker, Zeeshan Khan underlined the importance of being optimistic and emphasized that one should not shy away from taking help, practice deep learning and above all, be a good human.