GDC Nowshera organizes awareness rally on COVID19 prevention

The NSS and NCC units of Government Degree College Nowshera today organized an awareness rally on COVID-19 pandemic.

The rally, comprising NSS volunteers, NCC Cadets and college staff was flagged off by Principal of the College, Dr. Surinder Kumar. He urged the public to use face masks, hand sanitizer, clean hands frequently and follow social distancing norms to control the spread of the infection.

The rally passed through various localities of Nowshera township. The students were holding the placards with slogans related to precautionary measures against Corona Virus written on them. They were also shouting the slogans like, “Do Gajj Doori, Mask HaiZaroori”, “Yuva Shakti Ne Thana Hai, Corona Ko Bhagana Hai”, “Stay Home Stay Safe”etc.

The rally covered the prominent locations of the Nowshera town like Bus Stand, Gujral Chowk and Jhangar Chowk.

During the rally, handmade masks were also distributed among the public. The rally was organized by NSS Programme Officer, Prof. Inam Ul Haq under the supervision of Dr. Surinder Kumar, Principal of the College.