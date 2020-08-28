GDC Pampore holds webinar on assessment, NAAC accreditation framework

A one-day national webinar on “assessment and NAAC accreditation framework” was organized by Government Degree College (GDC), Pampore in collaboration with NAAC Bangalore and Directorate of IT&SS Kashmir University (KU) on Thursday.

The webinar was organized with the objective to understand the revised NAAC framework such that institutions going for first cycle of accreditation can be better prepared.

Principal GDC Pampore Dr. Seema Naz welcomed the guests and participants at the occasion. In her address she stressed on the importance for higher education institution to have NAAC accreditation as a benchmark of quality and for receiving funding from UGC, RUSA and other departments.

Commissioner Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) was the chief guest at the event. In his inaugural address he emphasized that all the 44 non-NAAC accredited institutions of J&K to apply for accreditation and desired the support from NAAC for handholding and preparing the institutions to understand the paradigm shift in the NAAC Framework.

Director Colleges J&K, Prof. Yaseen Ahmad Shah in his address applauded the efforts of the institutions, saying that holding NAAC accreditation was essential for higher educational institutions and there was a need to understand the complex and challenging NAAC assessment parameters in order to get a better NAAC Grades.

Controller Examination Central University Kashmir (CUK) Prof. Parveen Pandit in her address spoke on institutional preparedness for NAAC assessment and accreditation- opportunities and challenges.