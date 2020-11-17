GDC Pulwama organises lecture on 'career awareness'

Career Counseling Cell (CCC) and IQAC, Government Degree College Women, Pulwamaorganised an extension lecture on career awareness, on the theme “Shun Stereotype Mind Set” on Tuesday.

A statement said Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, Principal of the College presented the welcome address and highlighted the importance of conducting career awareness lectures.

Prof Shafeeq Ahmad, Convener, CCC, presented the introductory remarks and moderated the event. He briefed the students about the aims, objectives, activities, and importance of the CCC.

The coordinators of the program were DrTaussef Ahmad Parray, Assistant Prof, Islamic Studies and DrJaweed Ahmad, Assistant Prof, Kashmiri. Tahir Ahmad Magray, District Information Officer, Pulwama, was the key resource person. The lecture was followed by an interactive question and answer session with the students.