UPDATED: September 9, 2020, 1:35 AM

GDC Women Pulwama hosts webinar on 'NAAC Accreditation of HEIs'

A one-day National Webinar on “NAAC Accreditation of HEIs: Planning and Preparation” was organized by IQAC, GDC Women Pulwama.

Principal of the College, Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Lone welcomed the participants, while as Coordinator, IQAC, Shabir Ahmad Bhat, moderated the event.

Prof M. Y. Khan (former Professor of Biochemistry, Babasaheb BhimRao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, UP) was the first key-speaker in the Webinar and he spoke at length on “NAAC Accreditation: Purpose, Process and the Pointers”. Prof. Zahoor Ahmad Chatt (former Director Colleges, Higher Education Department) was the second key-speaker of the Webinar and he delivered his presentation on “Reflections on Assessment and Accreditation of HEIs” in the light of his experiences regarding the planning, preparation and submission of IIQA and SSR. Adil Rehman (Assitant Professor Commerce and Coordinator, IQAC, GDC Tral) was the third speaker in the webinar and he deliberated on the topic “NAAC Assessment and Accreditation process in light of the Revised Accreditation Framework”.

