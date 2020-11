Apni Party Vice President, Usman Majid on Friday asked party workers of block Bankoot to gear up for the upcoming DDC polls and bypolls to vacant Panchayat seats.

Majid said Apni Party will push the J&K on the developmental track again ensure that justice was done to people especially poor and downtrodden.

He blamed the present bureaucracy rule for ignoring people and their demands, saying that during these three years, people have not seen any development.