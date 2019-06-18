Geelani grieved over Morsi's death

Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of former Egyptian president Muhammad Morsi, describing him a great visionary.

Also Read | Auto Draft

“Although every living creature has to taste death, some personalities due to their dedication, hard work, truthfulness and high moral values rule and conquer the hearts of countless people, not only who are near to them but even those who have only heard about them,” Geelani, in a statement today, said.

Paying glorious tributes to the deceased leader, the Hurriyat chairman said when the dark clouds of death and destruction are seen everywhere, particularly in Muslim nations, and when blood of “innocents is made inferior even to water” leaders like MuhammedMorsi emerge.

Also Read | Auto Draft

“His thunder and truthful roar threatened every bad soul, who started to halt his progressive actions using every weapon in their arsenal,” the statement said.

“Through the globally accepted and authenticated system, Muhammad Morsi was elected to lead the nation but not only anti-Muslim forces but so-called custodians of Islamic heritage opened their treasures to pump in trillions of dollars to help the anti-social, anti-revolutionary and anti-democratic forces to wage a bloody war against the Egyptian population,” he said.

Also Read | Auto Draft

Expressing condolences to the people of Egypt and the bereaved family, Geelani said, “The vacuum created by Morsi’s death should not let the cruel forces to get encouraged.”

He prayed for his eternal peace.