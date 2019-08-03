Geelani hits out at mainstream leaders

Chairman of Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Shah Geelani presided over Majlish Shoora (Executive Council) meeting of the conglomerate at Hyderpora.

In his presidential address, Geelani according to party statement said “chaotic and confusing situation has panicked every individual. Increasing the forces deployment, rumors of tampering special provisions of state, suspension of Yatra, evacuating tourists, students and yatries has created a war-like situation.”

“Mainstream politicians are the real culprits of hollowing these provisions just to grab luxurious for themselves and their progeny. Land grants bill was passed by them and their leaders even openly said that Article 370 is not a divine saying which cannot be altered. State land was allotted to Shrine board and separate colonies to create state within the state was proposed by these politicians, now they shed crocodile tears to protect them,” Geelani said.

‘Those threatening Delhi from here bow their heads just with an embezzlement enquiry. Despite their decade old appeasement and obeying their orders without applying their own minds, but even after surrendering every bit of their conscience and even faith, they are not trusted rather humiliated and thrown away,” he said.

“Although these provisions were existing on papers only—still they have a historical relevance and are globally accepted . Rulers want to do with these on paper hurdles to enforce demographic changes as they did in 1947 in Jammu . We caution Delhi that they must not forget that this is not 1947,” he said.

The meeting also condemned the confinement of Hurriyat General Secretary Gh. Nabi Sumji and Manzoor Ahmad Gazi.

Those constituents who participated in the Majlis Shoora meeting include Bilal Ahmad Sidiqui, Shaheen Iqbal, Yasmen Raja, representative of Tehreek-e-Khawateen Kashmir, Mohammad Hafief, Mohammad Maqbool Magami, Feroz Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Ramzan, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Syed Bashir Indrabi, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Gh. Mohammad Nagoo and Hakeem Abdul Rashid.