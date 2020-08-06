Geelani keeping well, says family

Family members of senior separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Thursday refuted rumors that the ailing leader has tested positive for COVID19.

Naseem Geelani, younger son of the ailing leader said: “I’m shocked why some miscreants spread lies regarding my father. It is unfortunate that some miscreants are spreading unfounded news about my father. Don’t know what intentions are behind it,” he said. He said the incarcerated Geelani was weak but he was keeping well. “The COVID19 news is absolute fake,” he said.