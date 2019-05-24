Geelani pays tribute to slain militant commander Zakir Musa, says dispute has made life hell for Kashmiris

Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani on Friday paid tributes to slain militant commander Zakir Musa, saying people were indebted to his “sacrifices” for striving to implement “divine law” in Kashmir.

Paying tributes to a renowned commander Zakir Moosa, All Parties Hurriyat Conference chairman, Syed Ali Geelani said that whosoever strives for implementation of divine law in His land, with his conviction and dedication are the real heros of the movement and nation is indebted to hail their precious sacrifices,” a Hurriyat (G) spokesman quoted Geelani as having said.

He said the “best way” to pay homage to “our martyrs” is to support the freedom struggle.

Hurriyat chairman while asserting for an early resolution of Kashmir dispute, said that the life of the people of Kashmir has become hell because of the disputed nature.

Engineering student-turned-militant Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Musa was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Batpora area of Dadsara Tral, just two kilometers from his home, last night.

Musa first joined Hizb in 2013 and went on to become close aide of Hizb commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani

After Wani’s killing in July 2016 Musa took over the command. However, he hit the headlines in the summer of 2017 when in a video message he declared fighting for caliphate and not for joining Pakistan or creating an independent state.

He also threatened Hurriyat leadership of dire consequences who he thought were a hurdle in the establishment of caliphate.

His views were not endorsed by Hizb leadership following which he parted ways and formed his own outfit Ansar Ghazwat Ul Hind.

