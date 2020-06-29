Geelani's resignation 'biggest benefit' of Art 370 revocation: BJP

The BJP on Monday welcomed the decision of Syed Ali Shah Geelani to resign from Hurriyat Conference saying it was the “biggest benefits” of Article 370 abrogation.

The party’s national Vice President and J&K affairs in charge Avinash Rai Khanna said the resignation announced by Geelani was one of the biggest benefits of Article 370 roll back.

“People of Kashmir have started reaping benefits of Article 370 revocation and today’s decision by Geelani is one of the biggest outcomes of the government of India’s move of scrapping the special status,” said Khanna.

The party’s General Secretary (Organization), Ashok Koul said: “He has been an MLA of then Legislative Assembly and knows the benefits of democracy. Hope all others will follow suit in future,” Koul said.

The party spokesman Altaf Thakur while welcoming Geelani’s decision said “separatist politics stands rejected in Kashmir and Hurriyat is no more relevant after August 5 decision of government of India.”

“This is beyond doubt that Hurriyat is irrelevant now. All the sources of funds for Hurriyat leaders have stopped,” Thakur said. He said, “Hurriyat leaders who were projecting Azadi stand irrelevant and have no faith and trust among public. Similarly, others who used to befool people on the slogans of self-rule and autonomy too are grounded today,” he said.