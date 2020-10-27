Gen Raju asks youth to become entrepreneurs

Terming the Kashmir situation better, General Officer Commanding 15 Corps, Lt General B S Raju on Tuesday said that people should take advantage of the situation and become entrepreneurs.

“The situation in the valley is better now. People should take advantage of this. Children should focus on their education and youngsters should look at ways to productively engage themselves. There are also many opportunities to engage in entrepreneurial activities here,” Gen Raju told reporters on the sidelines of a function held at 15 Corps headquarters to celebrate 74th Infantry Day.

He asked local youth who have joined militant ranks to return and join their families. “Posing with a weapon does not make you people a militant,” he said while giving examples that many such youth have already returned.