GGA holds event

Genesis Global Academy (GGA) on Sunday organised a programme at Patwaw village in Budgam. Students, academicians, poets, artists and photographers participated in the event.

Imtiyaz Anjum (KAS), Dr Umar Farhat and Dr ILIYAS Rizvi were chief guests threw light on the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Muntazir Mehdi, chairman Genesis Global Academy, highlighted achievements of the school in last three years.

The school also held art and photography exhibitions. Many artists from across various areas of Kashmir exhibited their work that was lauded by the participants. The event was co-sponsored by Efficient Electricals and Construction, The Hideout Cafe, BAK Advertisers and MediaHub.