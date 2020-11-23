Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 24, 2020, 12:44 AM

GGA holds event

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 24, 2020, 12:44 AM
Greater Kashmir

Genesis Global Academy (GGA) on Sunday organised a programme at Patwaw village in Budgam. Students, academicians, poets, artists and photographers participated in the event.

Imtiyaz Anjum (KAS), Dr Umar Farhat and Dr ILIYAS Rizvi were chief guests threw light on the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).  Muntazir Mehdi, chairman Genesis Global Academy, highlighted achievements of the school in last three years.

Trending News

High Court quashes PSA detention of Kulgam man

BJP, 'its ilk' getting free run: NC

Shahar-e Khaas Traders Coordination expresses condolence

Anjuman-e-Urdu Sahafat J&K holds prayer Majlis for deceased journalists

The school also held art and photography exhibitions. Many artists from across various areas of Kashmir exhibited their work that was lauded by the participants. The event was co-sponsored by Efficient Electricals and Construction, The Hideout Cafe, BAK Advertisers and MediaHub.

Related News