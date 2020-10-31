GHHP organizes 'heart camp' at SDH Kremshore

Gauri Healthy Heart Project (GHHP) on Saturday held a medical camp for patients with heart diseases, at Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Kremshore, Khan Sahib in Budgam district.

The camp was organised in collaboration with Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir, said a statement. Patients with heart problems were screened at various blocks of the district and then registered for the camp, said the statement.

It said a team of 10 doctors and other professionals from Kashmir and Batra Hospital Delhi, lead by internationally acclaimed cardiologist and founder Director of GHHP, Prof (Dr) Upendera Kaul conducted the camp.

Around 150 patients were treated while ensuring COVID19 protocol. Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for COVID19 detection were conducted and RAT negative test patients were registered for further management.

Besides complete physical examination and comprehensive history taking, patients were tested for lipid profile, BMI, blood sugar, ECG and blood pressure.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kaul said it was heartening to see patients from far off areas and the love he received.

While thanking Dr Kaul, Chief Medical Officer, Budgam Dr Tajamul Hussain emphasized on importance of healthy heart for overall well being of the body.

Block Medical Officer, Khansahab, Dr Arshad Qadri while appreciating the initiative of the GHHP said the camp was need of the hour. He hoped the camp will just be the beginning of a long-term relationship between the GHHP and Khan Sahb block.

Renowned Geriatric Consultant and core member GHHP, Dr Zubair Saleem said the camp primarily aimed at optimizing the treatment protocol for patients with heart problems with underlying hypertension and diabetes, according to novel evidence based guidelines and medicines.

“Focus was also on importance of healthy food, exercise and non-smoking for well-being of heart,” he said.

Social entrepreneur and CEO GHHP, Ajaz Rashid said the paramedical staff and doctors have been working for weeks to make the camp a success.

Project Director, Nasir Lone expressed content with the response and support from the patients and the staff at the SDH.

“We found one patient who needed immediate emergency response and referred him to SMHS in an ambulance provided by the hospital. That patient could have collapsed anytime, so if by means of this camp we managed to save a life, I think the camp is a success,” he said. The camp was coordinated by Dr Riyaz, ZMO Kremshore; Dr Yasir, pediatric consultant and Dr Zaman, MS SDH Kremshore.