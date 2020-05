Staffers of Government Higher Secondary School Nuner Ganderbal organised a function to accord farewell to a lecturer Syed Akhtar Hussain on his superannuation.

In a statement, the staffers said the function was held online in view of COVID19 pandemic. All the staff members participated through online mode and lauded Akhtar’s service tenure. Later the principal and one of the staff members went to his home and honoured him.