Ghulam Rasool Khan of Beehama passes away

Proprietor of Khan news agency Ganderbal and former Chairman Municipal Committee Ganderbal Ghulam Rasool Khan of Beehama Ganderbal passed away on Tuesday.

Khan was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Beehama Ganderbal. People from different walks of life participated in his funeral.

Khan was owner of the first news paper agency in Ganderbal and also served as Chairman Municipal Committee Ganderbal.

People recalled Khan as a noble soul and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.