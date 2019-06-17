Kashmir
Girl dies of heart attack after lightning strikes Sumbal in north Kashmir

An official said that said Fatima, daughter of Mohammad Sikender Malla suffered a cardiac arrest after lightning struck the tree outside her house.
An eighteen-year-old girl died due to cardiac arrest after lightning struck a poplar tree in Najan village of Sumbal in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday evening.

An official said that said Fatima, daughter of Mohammad Sikender Malla suffered a cardiac arrest after lightning struck the tree outside her house.

“She was busy doing some chores in the cowshed when lightning struck the poplar tree. She suffered a heart attack due to the loud bang following which she was taken to a nearby health facility where doctors declared her dead on arrival,” he said.

