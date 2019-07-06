Girl ends life by consuming poison in central Kashmir's Kangan

A girl from Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district who was battling for life for past four days breathed her last at SKIMS on Saturday.

Officials said that an 18-year-old girl (name withheld) took some poisonous substance at her home in Preng area on Tuesday.

She was rushed to sub district hospital Kangan, where from she was immediately reffered to SKIMS Soura. However, she breathed her last at the facility today afternoon.

After conducting legal and medical formalities, her body was taken to her home for last rites. Police have taken cognizance of the case, said an official.