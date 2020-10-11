Girls excelling in every field: Advisor Khan

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan Sunday reaffirmed that the day was not far when girl child will maintain her individuality with no external pressures and further excel in every sphere of life.

Advisor Khan made these remarks while speaking at an event to celebrate “International Day of the Girl Child” at Kashmir Haat here. The theme of the Day for this year is “My Voice, Our Equal Future”.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary; Additional Secretary Social Welfare Department, Khurshid Ahmad Sanai; Mission Director State Resource Center for Women (SRCW), Shabnam Kamili; Programme Officer, ICDS Project Srinagar, Zeenat Ara and others were present on the occasion.

The Advisor said the government was working towards gender equality besides women entrepreneurship so that girls would excel in every field of life like their male counterparts.

He suggested that there should be a single window system for all departments to bring all the schemes under one umbrella in order to provide holistic benefits to girls and women alike.

“We need to work relentlessly unless and until women get their due rights and right place in society. Our country will not progress until the girl child of this country finds their right place. And for all this we all have to work should-to-shoulder and to help each other to get this dream realised,” Advisor Khan said.

Earlier, Kamili presented an overview of this year’s theme and informed that the theme focused on career progression, inclusion, gender equality and listening to what girls want, their dreams and aspirations. The Deputy Commissioner also spoke on the occasion and complemented ICDS for their role during COVID19 pandemic.

On the occasion, Advisor Khan also distributed craft kits among adolescent girls, certificates of participation and certificates of appreciation among ICDS supervisors, Anganwadi workers and other participants.