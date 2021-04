The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Tuesday declared the results of class 11 annual examinations of academic session 2020.

As per the figures provided by the board officials, a total of 75,652 students had appeared in the annual examination of which 57,658 have passed with a pass percentage of 76 percent.

Gender-wise, girls have edged boys in the examination recording a pass percentage of 79 against 74 percent for boys, the data read.