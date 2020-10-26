Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 26, 2020, 11:32 PM

GK Executive Editor bereaved

Prominent hotelier Ghulam Mohiuddin Wani of Khonakhan Dalgate passed away on Monday morning.

He was elder son of noted businessman late Haji Ghulam Qadir Wani and uncle of Arif Shafi Wani, the executive editor of Greater Kashmir.

Hundreds of people from all walks of life participated in his Nimaz-i Jinazah at the ancestral graveyard at Malteng Dalgate.

A condolence meeting was held at the office of Greater Kashmir and Kashmir Uzma in which staffers offered Fateha and their condolences to the bereaved family.

