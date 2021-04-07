GK Impact | DC Kupwara directs for necessary renovation of Langate bridge

A day after Greater Kashmir carried a report about caving in of an embankment supporting abutment of a crucial bridge in Langate, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara Imam Din visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

The DC directed the concerned officials to take immediate preventive measures to avert any chance of bridge getting collapsed.

Notably a major portion of the land supporting one of the abutments of a crucial bridge (Dand Kadal) over Mawer stream in Langate area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district caved in on Tuesday, putting human lives at risk.

Few weeks ago in Batagund area of Langate, flashfloods damaged a 25-year-old bridge following which the administration suspended traffic over it to thwart any untoward incident.

During his inspection of the bridge, Deputy Commissioner Imam Din was told by the locals that the unabated extraction of illegal sand and gravel from Mawer stream had damaged several bridges over it. People questioned the DC that if the administration had put a blanket ban on the use of JCBs in Mawer stream, then how were blue-eyed contractors resorting to use of JCBs in broad daylight.