GK Impact | Handwara village gets two transformers

Hangnikote village that used to suffer due to less voltage and frequent power cuts got two new transformers.

The development comes days after Greater Kashmir carried news about the lack of basic amenities including electric transformers in Hangnikote, a remotest village of Handwara. Taking cognizance of the Greater Kashmir report, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Anshul Garg ordered two new transformers – 63 KV and 100 KV – to the inhabitants of Hangnikote.

The transformers were installed by the Power Development Department (PDD) division Handwara within days of the issuance of orders by DC Kupwara. The inhabitants thanked Greater Kashmir and DC Kupwara for bringing their issue of electric supply to limelight and hoped that the district administration also redresses their other issues at the earliest.

Sarpanch of Hangnikote, Muhammad Aslam Piswal said due to non-availability of transformers, people of his village had been reeling under darkness for decades.

He also hoped that the district administration would also redress their other issues including water scarcity, poor health facilities, unavailability of permanent Math and Science teacher at the Government High School in the locality, and lack of better road connectivity.