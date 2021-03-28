GK IMPACT | Hoardings removed from Chinar trees in Ganderbal

A day after Greater Kashmir carried a story about the nailing of advertising materials including hoardings and other banners on Chinar trees, the authorities Sunday initiated a drive to remove all these hoardings in Ganderbal district.

A team of Municipal Council Ganderbal Sunday carried a drive to remove all these hoardings installed on Chinar trees in Ganderbal town.

The officials had assured that all the hoardings would be removed in two days.

Besides removing all these hoardings, the officials asked people to desist from such activities in future.

Last year, district administration Srinagar had under Jammu and Kashmir Specified Trees Act, 1969 ordered a ban on installing advertisements or signboards on Chinar trees in the district and directed all the tehsildars and Floriculture Department to ensure removal of all hoardings and signboards fixed on Chinar trees in the territorial jurisdiction of Srinagar district.

The order cited earlier by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir had directed all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to impose a blanket ban on such activities and also directed them to ensure that all the hoardings and other signboards should be removed from Chinar trees.