Handwara,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 12:18 AM

GK IMPACT | Officials visit GMC Handwara site

File Photo

Days after Greater Kashmir carried a report pertaining to no sign of development regarding the construction of Government Medical College (GMC), Handwara a-year-and-half after its announcement, a team of officials headed by Principal GMC Srinagar Prof Samia Rashid Friday visited Handwara.

Prof Samia along with the architectural team and other officials visited the site where she briefed the Executive Engineer Roads and Buildings Handwara about the upcoming project. She also interacted with the locals of Gund Chogal.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Principal GMC Srinagar said she was satisfied with the site and promised that the construction on the project would start soon.

