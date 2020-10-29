GK Impact | VC SMVDU given additional charge of VC BGSBU

The J&K government has given the charge of Vice Chancellor (VC) Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri to the VC of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) Prof. (Dr) Ravindra Kumar Sinha.

The development comes a day after the Greater Kashmir reported that BSGBU has been rendered headless as the five year term of outgoing VC Prof. Javed Mussarat ended on October 27.

Already reported by this newspaper, the search committee constituted to recommend a panel for appointment of new Vice Chancellor (VC) for BGSBU Rajouri held interactions with the shortlisted candidates on October 20 and later submitted a panel of three candidates to the Chancellor for his approval to the final appointment of the VC for the University.

“The government is looking into the issue and appointment of new VC may be cleared within days or a week’s time,” an official said.

The four member search committee constituted to draw a panel of candidates for appointment of new VC for BGSBU is headed by the VC Kashmir University (KU) Prof Talat Ahmad as nominee of J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) while the other committee members include VC Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Prof Meraj Ud Din as nominee of the executive council of the university, VC Kurukshetra University Prof Nita Khanna and UGC nominee Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak who is Vice Chancellor of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University UP.

Already reported, 64 candidates had applied for the post of VC BGSBU out of which 19 were shortlisted for interaction. Out of them only 18 attended the interaction which was held on October 20.