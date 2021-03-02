Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK Impact|Authorities remove fallen Chinar from Bandipora school compound

The authorities here in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district removed a fallen Chinar from the school compound a day after Greater Kashmir reported that the tree was there for a-year-and-a-half.

The Chinar tree, which had got uprooted due to untimely snowfall in November 2019, was lying in the school compound, making students feel “insecure” as it dangerously hanged over the school compound.

Pic: Mir Imran/GK

The fall had also damaged a portion of the school building.

On Monday, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Owais Ahmad had assured quick action and a day after, passed directions and a team led by Tehsildar Murtaza Nazki oversaw the removing of the fallen Chinar from the Government Girls High School Nadihal.

The officials chopped the Chinar and removed it from the school compound.

Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Meanwhile, the students and the staff heaved and sigh of relief after the authorities removed the Chinar.

