GK IMPACT|Government issues notification for appointment of VC SKUAST-K

The J&K government has issued a notification inviting applications for the appointment of new Vice chancellor (VC) for Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology (SKUAST) – Kashmir.

The move comes three days after Greater Kashmir reported about the delay by the government to issue a notification for the appointment of the new VC for the SKUAST-K.

The notification was issued after a delay of more than three months since the search committee was constituted by the government to recommend for appointment of a new VC for the university. The five-year tenure of the incumbent VC will end in the last week of October.

The notification has been issued by the agriculture production and farmers welfare department.

As per the notification, position of VC will be filled up for a period not exceeding more than five years or attainment of 65 years of age, whichever is earlier.

“Aspirants for this position should not be more than 62 years of age as on the closing date of applications,” the notification reads.

The government in its notification has invited application for the post of VC SKUAST Srinagar from distinguished academicians with highest level of competence, integrity, moral and institutional commitment.

“The candidate should possess a doctoral degree in any branch of agricultural sciences or related fields with at least 10 years of experience in the grade of Professor or equivalent position,” the notification reads, adding that out of 10 years of experience as professor, at least three years of experience should be at the level of VC or Dean or Director, or should have five years of experience at the level of Head of the Department or equivalent position in any academic organization of repute.

“Interested candidates possessing the requisite qualifications and experience may send their application comprising Bio-data, encompassing educational qualifications, recognition, awards, service details, posts held and publications by email and also hardcopy by speed or registered post,” the notification reads.

The applications should reach on the given address by November 06, it reads.