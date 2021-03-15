GK IMPACT|Land sinking in Baramulla's Kandi area: Admin directs experts to conduct survey

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla along with several district officials visited the slide-prone areas of Kandi Baramulla on Monday and took stock of the situation following the landslides and incidents of land sinking in the area.

The visit came after Greater Kashmir carried an extensive report on landslides and land sinking incidents that have inflicted huge losses to the locals for the past two decades.

Greater Kashmir reported about how people of over a dozen villages in KandiBaramulla were reeling in extreme fear following incidents of land sinking in the area during the rainy season.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner BaramullaBhupinder Kumar said that a high-level team of officials visited the area on Monday to ascertain the impact of land sinking in the area.

He said a huge area in the Kandi belt was witnessing land sinking since more than two decades.

Kumar said a high-level team of Geology and Mining would be dispatched to the area to know the cause of land sinking so that a plan could be chalked out.

“We will dispatch a team of experts mostly from Geology and Mining to the area to find out the cause of land sinking. The identified area of land sinking is big in size. After the survey of the experts, we will chalk out a plan and ensure that the property and life of local residents is protected,” he said.

Following the recent downpour, Kandi area here in Baramulla is witnessing land sinking and among the worst affected villages include Shirpora, Khodpora, Kawhar, Frasthar, Raipora, Gavegarn, Wahdina, Shumlaran, Nowgam, Thandakasi and Laridora.

In Shirpora village alone, dozens of structures have developed cracks while several kanal of land, orchards as well as agricultural land has been displaced several meters from its original position.

In 2015, around eight structures at Frasthar and six structures at Laridora collapsed following the land sinking in the area.

The locals had urged the Baramulla district administration to find a solution to the problem.

However, the administration had taken no concrete efforts so far to ease the hardships of the people.