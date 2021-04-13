Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK staffer Adil Rehman bereaved

Abdul Rehman Gujree, the father of Greater Kashmir Layout Designer, Adil Rehman passed away Tuesday.

A family member of Rehman said that mourning would be held for three days and the Fateh Khawani would be held on Thursday, 15 April 2021 at the family’s ancestral graveyard Malikha Srinagar near Kathi Darwaza Kalai at 10 am.

He said that due to COVID-19 and the holy month of Ramadhan, no condolence meeting would be held at their Chalpan Kocha Khankahi Moulla residence near Shahi Hamdan (RA) Marriage Hall.

